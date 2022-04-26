French actor Vincent Lindon will chair the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The French interpreter will be the head of a group of personalities, including the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace and the Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi, winner of two Oscars. In previous editions, the responsibility of leading the jury has been on the shoulders of renowned actors such as Gérard Depardieu, Yves Montand or Isabelle Adjani.

Between May 17 and 28, Cannes is preparing to celebrate the 75th edition of one of the most prestigious film festivals on the planet, in which the films of acclaimed actors such as Tom Hanks with the film ‘ Elvis’ or Tom Cruise with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a film that will be released in France on May 25. The latter will receive a special tribute to his career at the festival.

The president of the jury that will consider these films will be the French actor Vincent Lindon, winner of the Palme d’Or (contest award) in 2015 and, on this occasion, in charge of delivering it at the closing ceremony.

Lindon also co-starred in Titane, a body horror film that explores themes of pain and love and was the Palme-winning film for best picture in 2021.

In a statement released by the organization of the event, the Festival highlighted Lindon’s career on the big screen: “Lindon knows no boundaries with his characters. His search for authenticity leads him to take on roles about the political and social ills of our time -injustice, xenophobia, impoverishment- with the intention of understanding them better”, pointed out the organization of the event.

The jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will also be made up of the Danish actress of Indian origin Deepika Padukone, the Swedish Noomi Rapace, the Italian Jasmine Trinca, the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, the American Jeff Nichols and the Norwegian Joachim Trier.

Vincent Lindon, at the head of the jury, will succeed the American Spike Lee, a director who has had Hollywood stars such as Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, among others, under his command.

The new president of the jury of the French competition has presented nine films at the Festival since 1987.

Lindon will be the first Frenchman to head the court of experts since 2009, when actress and film producer Isabelle Huppert chaired it.

With information from EFE and Reuters