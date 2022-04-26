Fortnite x Street Fighter: Sakura and Blanka skins will arrive soon

Collaborations continue in fortnite battle royale; this time comes the third collaboration between Fortnite Y street-fighterin the form of skins sakura Y Blanka. Just below we tell you what everything has been announced about this new crossover belonging to the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Sakura and Blanka from Street Fighter arrive at Fortnite; these are all your objects

Official art of Sakura and Blanka (Street Fighter) in Fortnite

Street Fighter Sakura and Blanka skins will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Battle Royale Daily Store from Friday, April 29, 2022 at 02:00 a.m. CEST. These are all the confirmed items:

All Blanka and Sakura (Street Fighter) items in Fortnite

Skin Blanka (includes bonus style Blanka Delgado, inspired by Bowman Delgado from Rival Schools)

(includes bonus style Blanka Delgado, inspired by Bowman Delgado from Rival Schools) Blanka-Chan backpacking accessory

Kebab Tropical Hazard Harvesting Tool

Embedded gesture Blanka’s somersault

Skin Sakura (includes additional style Sakura Gymnastics)

(includes additional style Sakura Gymnastics) Hanakaze Hook Backpacking Accessory

Fighting Tournament Trophy Collection Tool

Integrated Gesture Sakura Victory Dance

Hang Gliding Kayari Buta

Official arts of Sakura and Blanka (Street Fighter) and their objects in Fortnite

As we say, youAll these items will be available for purchase from 04/29/2022 in the Fortnite Battle Royale Daily Store. We will have to buy them with paVos (the virtual currency of the game; currently €7.99 is equivalent to 1,000 paVos). We still do not know its price; as soon as they are available in the game we will inform you again.

Blanka and Sakura Cup in Fortnite: dates and how to participate

During the days April 27 and 28, 2022 Two different editions of the Blanka and Sakura Cupwhich will allow the best players in each region to get the free loading screen Extra Screen. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

Blanka and Sakura Cup for April 27 in Fortnite

Blanka and Sakura Cup in Fortnite on April 27, 2022 for mobile only

The Blanka and Sakura Cup on 04/27/2022 is exclusive to Android mobiles. It is a tournament of the mode Solo – Zero Construction in which the participants will have up to three hours to play up to a total of ten games. The goal, as usual, is to get the highest score possible in order to win the free Extra Screen loading screen.

Blanka and Sakura Cup for April 28 in Fortnite

Blanka and Sakura Cup in Fortnite on April 28, 2022

The Blanka and Sakura Cup on 04/28/2022 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. It is a tournament of the mode In solitary of standard Battle Royale with construction in which the participants will have up to three hours to play up to a total of ten games. The goal is, again, to get the highest score possible in order to win the free Extra Screen loading screen.

The skins of Blanka and Sakura from Street Fighter are yet another collaboration from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3, although they were not the only ones from the popular fighting game saga to reach Fortnite; previously arrived Ryu Y Chun Li Y guile Y Cammy. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you level up fast and know which weapon is better.

