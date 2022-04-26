Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 6 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 6 from Endurance of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 04/26/2022. They are a series of challenges that reveal more about the fortnite story. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 5 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 6

Challenges and Resistance Missions Week 6 – Fortnite Season 2

Establish connection with the device near Balsa Botín (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near Synapse Station (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near Chonker Circuit, Abandoned Sawmill or Outpost III of the Seven (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season XP

Establish connection with device near Control Cavern, La Fortaleza or Loot Raft (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Balsa Botín

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Balsa Botín. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to Balsa Botín and its surroundings

The next part of the quest involves install reconnaissance cameras around Balsa Botín. There are a total of six; for the mission we must place a total of three. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with the appearance of the cameras that we must install. To install them, we must approach and interact with their silhouettes:

This is what the reconnaissance cameras that we must place look like

Establish connection with device near Synapse Station

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to synapse station. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to Synapse Station, kill an OI Guard, steal his credentials and deliver them to The Jonesys

The next part of the quest involves remove OI Guards to get steal your credentials. We will find OI Guards in the war zone active (which changes every week), in Cavern of Control and in La Fortaleza. Once we eliminate an OI Guard, we must collect one of the data cards they drop.

The last part of the mission consists of deliver OI credentials to La Imaginada near Los Jonesys. We must go to this part of the map and deliver the OI credentials at these points in Los Jonesys:

In the southeast corner of the enclosure with corn that is in the northeast part of the area.

Next to a tree trunk near the reboot van, in the southeastern part of the area.

Taking as reference the windmill that is in the northwest part of the area, just to the west, next to a tree trunk on the hill.

They look like this:

This is what the IO credentialing points look like in The Jonesys

Connect to the device near Chonker’s Circuit, Abandoned Sawmill, or Outpost III of the Seven

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Chonker Circuit, Abandoned Sawmill or Outpost III of Los Siete. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to one of three different points on the map to collect confidential information

The next part of the quest involves collect sensitive information from a drop-off point. They look like this (medicine box with a cross) and are found in these places:

Abandoned Sawmill: It is not in the area itself, but several hundred meters to the southwest, on an overlook to the southwest of the gas station.

Chonker Circuit: next to some metal containers in the southwest part.

Los Siete Outpost III: from here to the east coast there is a “road” of solidified lava; near the sea shore and next to a group of rocks we will see the delivery point.

Don’t let the appearance of the box fool you; they are not medical supplies, but a drop off point from which to collect sensitive information

Establish a connection with the device near Control Cavern, La Fortaleza or Balsa Botín What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Caverna de Control, La Fortaleza or Balsa Botín. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective. This mission asks us to go to one of the designated sites and install a laser target selector The next part of the quest involves install laser selectors near Control Cavern, Tilted Towers and The Fortress. They look like this: This is what the laser target selectors that we need to place look like

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.