First official images of “The Gray Man”, a film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans from the directors of “Avengers”
The film is a Netflix original production. It will be released in very few cinemas on July 14 and on the 22 of the same month exclusively in Netflix. This movie stars with a cast of big stars: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Armsand directed by those responsible for Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame, joe Y Anthony Russo.
“The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he is going to need it.” This is the official synopsis of the film that Netflix released in the official statement.
Below is the gallery of exclusive images.
