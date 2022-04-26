First images and release date of The Gray Man

The Gray Man, the new thriller produced by Netflix and starring Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evansalready has a release date and you can see it from July 22 exclusively through the platform of the big red N.

In addition, the first images of the tape were released.

The Gray Man (2022) Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Gray Man (2022). Ryan Gosling as Six. Credit Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

The Gray Man (2022). Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen. Credit Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

The Gray Man (2022). Ryan Gosling as Six. Credit Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of agent Dani Miranda… and he’s going to need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this Netflix/AGBO produced thriller, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, adapted for the screen by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi and executive produced by Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.