Find out what Natalie Portman will look like in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment of the film that stars the God of Thunder, which is about to be released on July 8. And although we still do not have any advance, trailer or official poster for the film, the truth is that they have just ‘revealed the first poster’, where Natalie Portman appears in the role of Jane Foster, who will become Lady Thor.

The Disneyphile Twitter account, dedicated to publishing content about The Walt Disney Company, shared on April 7 an image that is presumed to be the first promotional in which we see Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth, next to Portman, already converted in Lady Thor, teaming up.

What does Natalie Portman look like in Thor: Love and Thunder?

By way of illustration, the alleged poster shows Jane Foster already turned into Mighty Thor. With a metal mask-helmet in silver, red and black colors that covers the upper half of the face and has a kind of wings on the sides, red and black gloves and armor very similar to Hemsworth’s, Portman is next to her co-star.

Discover an unpublished visual promotion of ‘Thor : Love & Thunder’ mettant en scène Thor et Mighty Thor (Jane Foster). https://t.co/YUArR1ztZe pic.twitter.com/HyIariIkLP — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) April 7, 2022



In addition, he carries in his left hand the Mjölnir, the characteristic mallet of the God of Thunder (or a reconstructed version of it, since the other was destroyed by Hela, Thor’s stepsister) with which he has fought throughout the tapes where we have seen him.

Information: The Financial