Fast and Furious reveals the villains of the new Fast X

Given the promise that it will be one of the most epic and emotional endings, the great conclusion of Fast and furious It already generates great expectation among fans. The saga released back in 2001, will have its grand finale with two final films that promise to take the action to the extreme like never before.

For the tenth installment, titled Fast Xits protagonist Vin Diesel Vwill once again put himself in the shoes of Dominic Toretto, and he will do so along with the rest of the other well-known faces of the cast such as Michelle Rodriguez in the role of Letty, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Ludacris as Tej, and Sung Kang like Han. To these already familiar faces new ones will be added by the hand of Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior Y Jason Momoa.

