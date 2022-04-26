Famous witnesses and “mutual abuse”: Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp, x-ray of an unconstrained trial

Seven is considered a cabalistic number in the religions of the Middle East, and coincidentally, it is the number of people that make up the jury that since April 11 has been listening to the allegations of the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Both have passed through the courtroom of the Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, United States within the framework of a boisterous and media trialin which it has been revealed that the couple had a particularly violent relationship.

But let’s rewind the tape. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009, on the set of the film Diary of a seducerDirected by Bruce Robinson. The crush was instant and they began a relationship. Then, they moved the matter forward and got married, in 2015.

However, things did not work out and they separated a year and three months later.. At that time, it was Amber Heard who filed for divorce through a lawsuit accusing Depp of ill-treatment. They went to trial, and the man behind Jack Sparrow denied everything.

In January 2017, both reached a millionaire agreement. The couple signed the divorce, Heard withdrew the lawsuit and both issued a statement explaining the things that happened between them: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and, at times, volatile, but always with love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm.” So far, everything was going well.

However, things turned on again between them, and not exactly in the most romantic way. In 2019, as #MeToo shook every foundation of Hollywood, Amber Heard published an article in the Washington Post, on December 18, 2019, as an ambassador for women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union.

In his text, Heard remembered – without naming it – his relationship with Depp: “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women speaking out.”

“I write this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats.. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was chased by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles, and in cars. The sensationalist media that published photos of me turned them in a negative way. I felt as if I was on trial in the court of public opinion, and my life and livelihood depended on a myriad of trials beyond my control.”

Even, revealed comments he received for having sued Depp: “Friends and advisers told me that I would never work as an actress again, that I would be blacklisted. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand and the company fired me. Doubts arose about whether I could keep my role as Mera in the movies Justice League Y Aquaman”.

Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 25, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Of course, Johnny Depp felt alluded to by the article and decided to go on the offensive. In March 2020 He sued Heard for $50 million. in damages alleging defamation. “The insinuation in the op-ed that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false. Mr. Depp has never abused Ms. Heard,” the lawsuit says.

This is the trial that is currently taking place in Virginia. The reason Depp filed the indictment in the East Coast state is because the Washington Post is printed right there, and not in Los Angeles, California, where they resided.

For his part, Heard counterattacked and sued Depp for 100 million dollars because she considers that her ex-husband was behind a smear campaign against her. It would be “an attempt to ruin her life and her career, simply because she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Mr. Depp,” according to the actress’s lawyers.

It is not the first time they have seen each other on a stand for something similar. In 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, for an article describing him as a “wife beater”, however, he lost it.

The Fairfax County Circuit Court room in Virginia, United States, where Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard takes place (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP).

During the development of the trial, the world has been able to see how both recriminate each other with harsh accusations. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, commented: “She loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, charismatic, charming, generous, he is the man she fell in love with. But unfortunately the monster appeared and this monster appeared when he drank or took drugs”, referring to alcohol cocktails, drugs, cocaine, ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

In addition, his lawyers presented in court text messages with violent content that Johnny Depp exchanged with relatives. “I don’t want to see that filthy bitch Amber again.”, he wrote to a friend in April 2015, just two months after getting married.

“We are going to burn Amber. ‘I’m going to fuck her burnt corpse after her to make sure she’s dead.’ That’s what you said you would do after you burned her and after you drowned her,” Depp told a friend, according to Amber Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn.

Also, the defense pointed out that Depp recognized his misconduct to Heard: “I’m sorry for being less (than I should). For disappointing you, for my behavior. I’m a fucking savage. I have to end that! I have to put an end to that! ”, Said the message – quoted by the defense of the actress – that Depp sent to her ex-wife on December 18, 2014.

Actress Amber Heard talks to her attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, April 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

In 2016, Heard accused Depp of throwing a cell phone at her face. This was denied by isaac baruchan old friend of Johnny Depp and who lived in the same building as the couple. “She told me ‘she threw a phone at me and hit me.’ I looked at her forehead, the side of her face, her cheek, her neck, the other side of her face, and I didn’t see anything,” she said.

The couple’s former therapist also stated, Laurel Anderson, who was not at all flattering with his former patients, as he stated that there was “mutual abuse” in the relationship. He explained it this way: “Both were victims of abuse in their homes. I think he was kept in check for decades until he and Heard got out of control and they got into what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Anderson added that the actress from Aquaman She acknowledged that she also beat her ex-husband. “If Depp was going to leave to de-escalate the fight, she would hit him to keep him there. because I’d rather be in a fight than have him walk away.”

Depp assured: “There were arguments and things like that but I never got to the point of hitting Heard in any way nor have I ever hit a woman in my life.”. Although he admitted drug use. “I have taken substances over the years, from time to time, to numb the ghosts, the specters, that have accompanied me since my youth.” However, he pointed out that he “is not a maniac who needs to be high or high all the time.”

In addition, he accused Heard of being violent with him. “She verbally decimated Me with a kind of rapid fire, endless parade of insults. It seemed pure hatred towards me. If I stayed to argue, I was sure it would eventually escalate into violence and it often did. In his rage and her anger, she struck. She started with a slap. She could start with a push. She could start by, you know, throwing the TV remote at my head. She could be throwing a glass of wine in my face.”

Depp even accused the actress of having cut him off a finger of the hand when throwing a bottle of liquor at him after a strong argument. “After the incident where Heard threw the vodka bottle, he threw the second vodka bottle at me, which cut off the top of my finger and sliced ​​through the bones, that’s when I started to feel what I think was probably a kind of nervous breakdown”, confessed the actor.

On the same, this Monday in the trial audio recordings were heard in which Depp referred to the violence that could arise if their discussions intensified. “The next step, if I don’t leave… will be a bloodbath, as it was on the island”, says the actor in the record.

Even Depp assured that Heard left ‘human fecal remains’ in her bed days after parting. “It was so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” said the interpreter.

The trial is expected to continue for another couple of weeks and include the testimony of famous witnesses in favor of one or the other. Elon Musk, Ellen Barkin, Paul Bettany and James Franco are mentioned. In the end, we will see for whom the number 7 was more cabalistic.