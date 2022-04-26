Emma Watson called 1 part of ‘Harry Potter’ reunion ‘intense’

for emma watson, Harry Potter it was more than a story. The franchise occupied a large part of his childhood and all of his adolescence. Watson was only 9 years old when she landed the role of Hermione Granger. She would spend 10 years playing the role and promoting all eight films. Even years after he ended the franchise, the actor remains best known as the most brilliant warlock of the age. So what was it like for her to revisit the set she grew up on?

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson Opens Up About Revisiting ‘Harry Potter’ Set in Leavesden

Although some scenes were shot on location, most of the Harry Potter The films were shot in Leavesden. The 200-acre studio complex is owned by Warner Bros and is a mass production facility. For the reunion, the cast returned to some of the most memorable settings. Watson was found in the Gryffindor common room and in the Great Hall of Hogwarts castle. Meanwhile, his co-star Daniel Radcliffe also visited Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

Watson made no secret of how much he appreciated revisiting Leavesden. In an interview with Vogue, she was asked how she felt about being back on set with her co-stars, and she only said positive things.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYbPYqd7Hfo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Remembers the Worst Part of Filming the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

“Like heaven, honestly,” Watson proclaimed when asked about Leavesden. “I’m so happy they still exist! Most film sets are torn down the moment a scene ends. I’m so happy they’re still out there for people to enjoy, myself included. [Harry Potter’s production designer]Stuart Craig is truly a genius. What he did is perfect.”

The actress was emotional when she met with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Of course, being back on those same sets also filled the Little woman actor with a ton of emotion. Sitting down with Radcliffe and Rupert Grint was especially meaningful to Watson. She admits that she experienced a range of emotions during the chat. So many, in fact, that she was glad she and her co-stars didn’t have to run the entire conversation themselves.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/fFGS4zZWGoA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Slapped Her ‘Harry Potter’ Castmate Tom Felton Off-Camera

“It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment watched so closely,” Watson shared of her conversation with Grint and Radcliffe. “Overall, I was so happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and be a part of seeing how differently and similarly we had processed things. I love that we remember different things.”

Watson was moved by how vulnerable her co-stars were at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

What particularly moved Watson was how vulnerable and thoughtful her co-stars were being. Radcliffe acknowledged that the franchise may have been completely different for her when she was young. Meanwhile, Grint shared that he would always think of her as family, which moved her to tears. Considering everything the trio went through (on and off screen), it’s no wonder Watson was overwhelmed with emotions at times. However, we’re sure the Potterheads appreciated her vulnerability throughout the Harry Potter meeting.

RELATED: Emma Watson reveals ‘Harry Potter’ distracted her from ‘making out with someone’