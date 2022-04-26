Emma Watson called 1 part of ‘Harry Potter’ reunion ‘intense’

for emma watson, Harry Potter it was more than a story. The franchise occupied a large part of his childhood and all of his adolescence. Watson was only 9 years old when she landed the role of Hermione Granger. She would spend 10 years playing the role and promoting all eight films. Even years after he ended the franchise, the actor remains best known as the most brilliant warlock of the age. So what was it like for her to revisit the set she grew up on?

Emma Watson Opens Up About Revisiting ‘Harry Potter’ Set in Leavesden

Although some scenes were shot on location, most of the Harry Potter The films were shot in Leavesden. The 200-acre studio complex is owned by Warner Bros and is a mass production facility. For the reunion, the cast returned to some of the most memorable settings. Watson was found in the Gryffindor common room and in the Great Hall of Hogwarts castle. Meanwhile, his co-star Daniel Radcliffe also visited Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

