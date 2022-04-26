Emanuel Ginobili and Leonardo DiCaprio invest in Argentine startup that cares for water

Buenos Aires – Waterplan, a company founded by four Argentines that uses artificial intelligence to make water use more efficient for different companies, closed an investment round for US$7 million led by Transition Global (David and Ari Helgason) and Giant Ventures. It was also accompanied for him former basketball player, Emanuel Ginóbili, and the American actor and environmental activist, Leonardo Di Caprio.

the founders: The company was created in 2020 by Argentines Jose Ignacio Galindo (CEO and systems engineer), Nicholas Wertheimer (CSO and water expert), Olivia Cesi (COO and industrial engineer and Matthias Trade (CPO and systems engineer).

What is Waterplan?

“Waterplan helps companies evolve towards a proactive and forward-looking strategy. Our SaaS platform enables companies to continuously monitor risks related to water, anticipate and prevent interruptions, while meeting ESG objectives and doing what is best for the environment”, defined Galindo, CEO of the company, according to the newspaper La Nación.

The platform combines local watershed and operational data to accurately quantify “the risk of water and its exposure to it”, defines Waterplan on its official site. Besides, “centralizes and streamlines the process of collecting data on water using remote sensing technologies and local data”.

In this way, companies will be able toprioritize the risk you face at the operational level and at the supplier level”.

The investors

investors like YCombinator, Climate Capital and MCJ Collective have joined Waterplan since the pre-seed round. In this investment round, in which they reached financing for US$7 million, they joined Transition Global (David and Ari Helgason) and Giant Ventures (Branson family)in addition to the aforementioned Ginobili and DiCaprio, among others.

Water-related catastrophes are a result of the ongoing climate crisis. Having a platform that helps take steps to prevent these events can be an invaluable tool. I’m excited to support the innovative work being done at @WeAreWaterplan as an investor. https://t.co/vKmqBnD2W9 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 8, 2022

Ginobili, who will be inducted into the basketball hall of fame, posted via Twitter that he is very excited “for joining the @WeAreWaterplan team as an investor to help companies monitor and mitigate water risk.”

While the actor assured that “having a platform that helps predict and take measures to prevent these events can be an invaluable tool in the fight. I am delighted to support the innovative work being done at Waterplan.”

