Elsa Pataky has just shared a photo album on her Instagram profile where we can see the vacations she has lived with her family; her husband Chris Hemsworth and her three children, India Rose and twins Tristán and Sasha on a paradisiacal beach. We are not going to deny that we feel envy when we see these dreamlike images, but Elsa’s life, with or without vacations, really seems like an idyll. The couple in 2014 moved to Byron Bay, a small coastal town of about 9,000 inhabitants in South Australia. They decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for a more relaxed life, surrounded by nature so their children could experience country life and anonymity. In any case, In these family photographs we have not only enjoyed an incredible landscape but we have also been able to verify that at 45 years old, the actress has an enviable figure.

Elsa Pataky in leopard cycling leggings

We are sure that Elsa Pataky can defend any garment that is proposed. It is difficult for something not to favor you. And in these photographs that she has shared we have not been able to avoid falling in love with the leopard print cycling leggings worn by Pataky. A style that the actress has chosen to spend the day on the beach next to a basic white tank top and tight. Cycling shorts caused a sensation a couple of seasons ago and, since then, they have remained at the ‘top’ among fashion garments. The rise of ‘athleisure’ and the triumph of sports fashion may have something to do with this. In any case, we love this Pataky model and we have discovered a very similar one at H&M. If you like it, check it out.

