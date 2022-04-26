Elon Musk buys Twitter for $45.5 billion

Share

As has been rumored for weeks, Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter.

Own Elon Musk made public your intention to acquire twitter on April 14, with an offer of $54.20 per share. Now, after several days of speculation, rumors and much controversy, the tycoon has managed gain control of twitterjust like New York Times It had advanced a few hours ago.

Musk would have been negotiating for several hours with the eleven members of the Twitter board, until he ended up reaching an agreement that has now become official. In this way, Elon Musk takes over Twitter in exchange for a figure that will be around 45 billion dollarsaccording to TheVerge.

The acquisition has been made official just a few weeks after Elon Musk decided to take a 9.2% stake in Twittermovement that caused a 26% increase in the company’s share price. Now, Elon Musk, backed by entities such as Morgan Stanley, has managed to raise enough money to take over the entire blue bird company.

What changes are expected on Twitter from now on?

Since before making public his intention to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk had already shared – on his Twitter profile, of course – several ideas with which to try to “revive” the platform. These include novelties such as the long-awaited “edit tweets” button, the implementation of a open source algorithm or a change of focus, whereby promote “freedom of expression” inside the platform.

Elon also intends to finish him off spam within the social network and do what all “human users” must be authenticated.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital plaza where issues vital to the future of humanity are discussed. I also want to make Twitter better than ever, enhancing the product with new features, making open source algorithms to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans. Twitter has huge potential – I’m looking forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock it.”

The purchase, unanimously approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors, is expected to close in 2022. The transaction is now subject to Twitter shareholder approval and regulatory approval.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

It is not clear how long we will have to wait to see the first changes, but it does not look like the wait to see the first fruits of this transaction will be too long.

