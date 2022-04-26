E-Sports take over Barranquilla! – Mayor of Barranquilla

home > News

E-Sports take over Barranquilla! This May 4, 5, 6 and 7, the ‘Soy Gamer’ and ‘Soy Geek’ festivals will take place where you can enjoy electronic sports, video games, comics, anime and kpop at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum.

Admission will be free for all Barranquilla residents and there will be surprises for all attendees.

The new trend of electronic sports continues to spread to all corners of the planet. More and more fans are joining the community of so-called E-Sports (electronic sports), which are here to stay and integrate into the different forms of entertainment that have been emerging.

That is why the Barranquilla District Mayor’s Office, through its Recreation and Sports Secretariat, don’t want to be left behind included Electronic Sports in its offer for all citizens. At the same time they will integrate activities related to comics, animea and kpop. All this will take place at the festival that will be held on May 4, 5, 6 and 7 at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum, with free admission for everyone who wants to participate in this great program.

The projects of the Secretariat that are going to be carried out in said festival are called ‘I’m a Gamer’ and ‘I’m a Geek’, that in both cases they seek to integrate the Barranquilla community that is fond and not fond of the aforementioned trends. with this festival The idea is to create its own space for culture related to video games, comics and everything that this includes, like the graphic part, conferences and some tournaments for the most advanced.

four days of fun

For the four days in which this new initiative will be carried out, attendees will be able to enjoy activities such as Training for Amateur Electronic Athletes, Electronic Sports and Video Games Tournaments, Electronic Sports and Video Games School Tournament, Soy Geek and Expo Zone.

In the Training for Amateur Electronic Athletes, new participants will be guided through the culture of video games, divided into child, youth and adult categories. At the end of this training, the first three places will be awarded.

For the Electronic Sports and Video Game Tournaments, attendees will be able to compete with popular games such as Fifa 21, Fortnite, Street Fighter, Minecraft, among others. The disputes will be under the modalities of direct elimination, double elimination and all against all. The first three places in each category or video game will be awarded.

The Electronic Sports and Video Games School Tournament will have its own ‘e game day’, in which students from schools in strata 1, 2 and 3 will be allowed to enjoy this competition from the computer rooms of the institution of the which are part

In I’m Geek, term given to a person passionate about technology, will explore beyond the video game experience itself and will allow festival attendees to enjoy conferences, awards and recognitions. In addition to delving into the culture of comics and sharing with other followers of this trend that is very strong worldwide.

And in the Expo Zone, the culture of video games and manga will be promoted from different aspects, and there will be a space for collectors, whether professionals or amateurs, to share knowledge among themselves and the attendees.

Much more

Among the surprises is also an opportunity for people to try the virtual reality experience through first-class technology. There will be a Just Dance competition (just dance) and as if that were not enough, attendees will be able to see a Jurassic Park car, similar to the one used in the famous film directed by American director Steven Spielberg.

“Through this festival, Barranquilla residents of any age are given another opportunity to make better use of their free time with this type of activity. In this case, electronic sports, a new initiative where we want to promote the practice of these sports, which are already a global trend and hopefully in our city we can strengthen them and make them grow”, expressed the district secretary of Recreation and Sports, Gabriel Berdugo Peña.

“This will have no cost, there are four days in which Barranquilla residents and visitors of all ages will be able to enjoy multiple activities, all aimed at providing spaces for healthy recreation, that without a doubt help our city to gain more and more strength as the capital of sports in Colombia”, he added.