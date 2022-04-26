‘Doctor Strange 2’ and Tom Cruise: What’s Behind Marvel’s Craziest Rumor – CINEMABLEND

In social networks there has been much talk about the possible participation of the actor of ‘Mission: Impossible’ in the sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch.

Nothing is impossible for Marvel. After seeing how they have been able to bring together the three Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home and to open the way to the multiverse, we can expect anything from the company, but there are always surprising rumors. One that has been going around the social networks for a long time -it has never been dealt with officially- is the one that places Tom Cruise as the new Iron Man of the studio and ensures that it will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Let’s go back a few years to try to find out where this story comes from. turns out in 1998, Cruise showed his interest in playing Iron Man and, supposedly, was one of those that the company considered for the role. However, he was not the ideal candidate and ended up in the hands of Robert Downey Jr. -with the path that we have already seen that he would later have-. Now that the Tony Stark we all know has passed away, with sacrifice in between, Rumors arise that he could bring Superior Iron Man to life in the series Secret Invasion that Marvel could announce soon.

Does this version of Iron Man appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’? The creator of the character reacts to the theory about the trailer

Where does the rumor come from? Well, from several places, but above all it arises as a result of the trailer for Doc Strange 2. At a certain point in the trailer, a superhero can be seen soaring through the air in some sort of golden armor. Many related this figure to Superior Iron Man, made accounts and included Cruise in the play.



Marvel The frame in question: is it Superior Iron Man who appears in the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?



A bit of the fault lies with the media Geekositywhich in January 2022 published the following information: “Sources indicate that Tom Cruise will arrive at the MCU. Experts add that Tom Cruise is in talks for the epic ‘crossover’ Secret Wars from Marvel Studios as Superior Iron Man”. As these types of rumors fly on the internet, there are already those who have wanted to imagine what he would be like in real life and have transformed Tom Cruise into the mythical character of the studio. so realistic to the actor in the skin of the superhero.

This rumor has never been taken for granted, but recently, a Twitter account with a certain reputation in Hollywood, @TheComicxKid, has ended up settling any possible doubts about it: Tom Cruise will not appear in Doc Strange 2. When asked by a user how much screen time Tom Cruise would have, he responded with a gif that clearly says: “Zero”.

With Marvel you never know, but something tells us that it is not yet time to see this version of Tony Stark darker and with worse impulses. What is time is to see the sequel to Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch bringing the sorcerer to life once again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6 and is one of the most anticipated releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the events that occurred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a multiversal crack that can give a lot of play and fans are eager to see where the franchise takes. For this we will have the reincorporation of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, who will accompany Strange in this adventure.

