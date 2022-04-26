Do you remember Paolo, Jennifer Aniston’s Italian boyfriend in ‘Friends’? This is how it is 28 years later

friends began in 1994 and 28 years later its protagonists have experienced big changes. For example, it is common to see how some of its main stars have changed radically, as in the case of Matt LeBlanc. others like Jennifer Aniston it seems that time does not pass by his physique.

In the same way, throughout its 10 seasons, a large number of characters have passed that come to mind for fans when they review the series. Among them, Paolo, Rachel’s mythical Italian boyfriendto whom he gave life cosimo fuscoand that left a mark on the spectators.

Years ago the actor left behind his characteristic brunette curls who wore in the first episodes of ‘Friends’ and now has a very changed appearanceas we teach you in the video from above.

Thus, almost 30 years after its first appearance in friendsthe 59-year-old interpreter has turned his career around and is currently triumphs with Álex de la Iglesia.

Although he recently played the dreaded Father Angelo, the villain of ’30 coins’now just released ‘Venicephrenia’the latest horror film by the Spanish director.

But before Cosimo returned to the memory of ‘Friends’ fans, the actor did not stop working and has been in projects such as ‘Angels and demons’, ‘The Mentalist’ or ‘Rome’.

Of course, the Italian actor has a hard time separating himself from Paolo, but he has always shown himself proud to have given life. In fact, in a recent interview with LOC, from the newspaper El Mundo, Cosimo highlighted how much he learned from the sitcom: “‘Friends’ allowed me to develop improvisation a lot… And surprise“.

“Because none of us ever thought how successful the series would be. Not Jennifer Aniston, not David Schwimmer, not me… That is why it seems to me that it is a unique case,” he explained.

