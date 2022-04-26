Cristiano Ronaldo: first family photo after the death of his son

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez smile surrounded by their family. The sportsman and the 28-year-old share the first photo after the tragic death of their son. They present the newborn girl, who was born on Monday 18 April.

Unfortunately her twin did not make it, during the birth the boy lost his life. It was “the greatest pain I have ever felt in my life”, as pointed out by the Portuguese champion in a post. Fortunately, the little girl is healthy, CR7 holds her in her arms. Read also: Ronaldo and Georgina: one of the twins died

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post

“Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the nice words and gestures. Your support was very important and we all felt the love and respect you had for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world ”writes the footballer in the post.

The return to normal for the couple

Ronaldo and Georgina return to normal after a bereavement that has devastated them. The two take care of the newborn along with her other children.

Cristiano Junior, 11, the twins Eva and Mateo, 4, probably born to a surrogate mother, Alana, 4, the couple’s first natural daughter, and the four-day-old daughter, whose name has not yet been disclosed. first name.