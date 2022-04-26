Chris Rock’s mother comes to her son’s defense after Will Smith’s slap







(CRHoy.com/International Media).-Rosalie Rock, mother of Chris Rock, came out in defense of the comedian after the altercation that his son had with Will Smith.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped us all. He really slapped me,” Rosalie said on a local American television show, speaking publicly for the first time about the case.

“When you hurt my son, you hurt me,” the motivational speaker answered the WIS interviewer’s question.

“What the hell were you thinking?”, Rock’s mother reproached Smith, who considers that your son could have fallen on stage during the Oscar awards gala.

Also reminded Will that he could have been taken out in handcuffs of the theater, a possibility that in fact handled the authorities of Los Angeles.

Besides, Rosalie considers the penalty of the 10-year veto imposed by the Academy very low of Sciences and Arts to Smith, although I wouldn’t withdraw the award Best Actor for “King Richard.”

Finally, he said that she is proud of the way her son handled the situationalthough regrets that Smith has not approached his son to apologize for the case.