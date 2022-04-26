Chris Evans stars in Netflix’s most expensive movie

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1518957191897784320 The Russo Brothers’ ‘THE GRAY MAN’, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick and Rége Jean-Page, will release on July 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/lxhaZpXo0J — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

Joe Russo wrote the scriptbased on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which was subsequently polished by Russo’s regular collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

This makes it the most expensive film ever made by streaming, and a big step on the way for the company to establish itself as a great producer. Its cost is mainly due to the productionbut also to its cast made up of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas.

The synopsis of the film anticipates that “Court Gentry, a veteran CIA agent, is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down,” however there is no official trailer yet.

The Gray Man will be released in theaters on July 15 and a week later, on July 22, it will arrive on the Netflix platform. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Jessica Henwick, Wagner Mouse, Billy Bob Thorton, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, Deobia Oparei, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze and Callan Mulvey.