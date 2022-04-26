Checo Pérez is appointed Mexican Minister of Defense and Offensive

The outstanding performances of Sergio Pérez in his RB18 have earned him Formula 1 to join the nickname that hundreds of fans have given him: The Mexican Minister of Defense and Offensive.

Checo Pérez during last season (his first at Red Bull) and in this second, has been characterized by containing the attacks (before Lewis Hamilton) and now the red Ferrari cars.

On this occasion, the social networks of the queen category of motorsport published a brief fragment of the most recent race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, where the man from Guadalajara managed to overcome Charles Leclerc’s F175 and also defend the position , which ultimately earned him to stay in second place, climb the podium and take the Monaco-born out of the play.

In that race last Sunday, Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez made it 1-2, a moment that will be remembered, as both drivers came out on the winners’ podium embracing.

Checo, 32 years old, is third in the F1 World Championship with 54 points, behind leader Leclerc (86 points) and his teammate Max Verstappen (59 points).

On the other hand, the points that the Mexican and the Dutch have added, have the Austrian team in second place in the constructors’ championship with 123 points and only behind the dominant Ferrari that has added a total of 124 units.

The next stop for Formula 1 will be in the United States, when on May 8 the traffic lights indicate the start of the Miami Grand Prix, which after some demands, will be able to run in a timely manner.