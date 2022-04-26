Check out the first photos of The Gray Man, the new Russo Brothers movie with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

A dispute between the characters of Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans will be at the center of the plot The Gray Manthe new Netflix movie that presented its first images this week.

The Gray Man is the latest project from Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors known worldwide for their work on Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. But although in this production the Russo Brothers will collaborate again with Evans, whom they directed in two of his three solo films as Captain America, the story of this new film will have nothing to do with superheroes.

After all, The Gray Man will be based on Mark Greaney’s book to tell a spy story where a CIA agent named Court Gentry must escape from his ex-partner Lloyd Hanson.

Gentry will be played by Ryan Gosling, while Evans will play Hanson and Ana de Armas will appear as Agent Dani Miranda, an ally of Gentry.

The Gray Man will be known as The Gray Man in Latin America and its synopsis says:

“The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he is going to need it.”

In addition to Evans, Gosling and de Armas, The Gray Man cast will include Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

This film will be released on July 22 on Netflix.