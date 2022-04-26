Charlize Theron welcomes Jason Momoa in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ with a photo from the shoot

It is the first time we see a photo of Charlize Theron on the set of the next installment of ‘Fast and Furious’. The South African actress, who began in the saga with the eighth film in the role of Cipher, repeated in the next. And we already know that its own spin-off is in the process of being produced.

To this must be added the tenth, and predictably last installment of ‘Fast and Furious’. The actress brings an important female component to the story through the figure of Cipher, a powerful character with personalitywhich does not leave us indifferent in each film with their risky looks.

Now, Charlize Theron, already part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ family in her own right, has shared the first image of his character in this tenth installment via Instagram. Thus, the actress writes in the post: “She is back“, while we see her posing in an elevator with a very empowered attitude next to two people who seem to be like retinas on the sides.

The publication has another photo, also of her and in black and white, where we see her on set in the middle of what seems like a very busy work day.

Jason Momoa is the new addition as a villain of the saga

The ‘Aquaman’ actor is one of the novelties that this latest film in the action franchise will have, and one of the most powerful with Cardi B and Brie Larsonwho will share the screen with the usual cast, and of course, with the star of this saga, Vin Diesel. Vin Diesel himself was the one who broke the news of the other star signing, that of Brie Larson, as you can see in the video above.

So Charlize Theron has welcomed you publicly and has also published another photo with Jason Momoa in which he comments: “Look Who’s Joining the Party”the actress has written on her Instagram.

Momoa also wanted to have some words with charlize theron Y has answered in the publication with a message of gratitude and admiration where he assures that Theron is one: “Legend”. In addition to writing excited “We finally got to work together, and it’s been spectacular”.

Recently, Jason Momoa already spoke with ‘ET’ about his new adventure on the road of ‘Fast and Furious’ where he said: “I’m going to work for the first time with very cool people that I’ve never met, and I’m especially excited for working with Charlize Theron,” said the ‘Dune’ actor.

He also commented on some aspects of his character and the role he assumes in the film: “It’s amazing, it’s unpleasant and misunderstood“. There is still time for us to check it out, and to see that chemistry between Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa on screen, but in the meantime we can continue enjoying the previous scenes and see Cipher in action.

