censored in all videos

The Barcelona star scores a great acrobatic goal and then rejoices like Cristiano Ronaldo. An “embarrassing” situation for the club that has censored the celebration of the network.

Bitter-sweet weekend at home Barcelona. If the first team coached by Xavi became the protagonist of another internal thud, against Vallecano, the Primavera players thought about making the whole Blaugrana environment smile. The Juvenil A of Barça, or the Catalan under 19, won the Cornellà field at the end of a match full of emotions, becoming champion. Protagonist of the day, one of the stars of the youth teams of Óscar López and Albert Sánchez, or Fermín Lópezauthor of an exceptional goal.

A big party therefore for the Blaugrana jewels, who mathematically won the Primavera championship. In the head-to-head with Espanyol, the victory against Cornellà proved to be fundamental, after a good comeback. And to think that the afternoon of the Under 19 Barcelona had started very badly with the disadvantage signed by Finot. Despite everything, the host team started to push with their heads down, but also ran the risk of suffering the second goal. Fermín López thought about putting the discourse on a par, literally invented a masterpiece goal.

The flexible offensive winger who, after growing up in Betis, did the whole process in the Barcelona youth team, used a stray ball on the edge of the penalty area to coordinate and hit with a bicycle kick. A perfect technical gesture, with the ball that is stuffed into the corner, behind the innocent opponent goalkeeper. More than the euro-goal, it was what happened immediately afterwards on the occasion of the marking celebration.

Unleashed after the goal scored with the “bicycle” Fermín López started running towards the left corner and once he stopped, here’s the twist. Cristiano Ronaldo style celebration, with the jump, the arms outstretched and the classic “SIUUU”. Strange, indeed very strange, to see a Barcelona player celebrating with the moves of one of the greatest “enemies” of all time, namely the former Real Madrid CR7 star. A punch in the stomach for the club, and also for the fans.

In the celebrations for the triumph of their Primavera, Barcelona shared the images of Fermín López’s goal on their social channels, reiterating in the caption the internal origins of the football player “Made in La Masia”, the historic academy of the Catalan club for talent. As if that were not enough, however, a way has been found to make the exultation disappear Fermín López. Such as? In a very simple way, that is by cutting the video at the right time immediately after the goal, just before the SIUUU. A situation that however has not escaped many fans who have emphasized everything. Real Madrid fans in particular have not missed the opportunity to make fun of their rivals.