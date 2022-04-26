Cardi B defends the LGBTQ community in a new tweet

Rapper Cardi B, who is known for her mischief and irreverence, once again expressed her opinion in a new tweet. It was this January 4 when the interpreter of «wap» used his Twitter account to repudiate homophobia and speak out in favor of the gay community.

“Every bad bitch has a gay best friend or a gay best friend who is also her cousin… If you’re homophobic it’s only because you’re ugly,” the star posted.

Every bad bitch has a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2022

In 2020, the interpreter defended the daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, who began her transition from male to female at the age of five.

“I feel like people are saying this kid is too young to transition, but it’s like, how old is too young?” Cardi B asked on a live broadcast via Instagram.

“What is the age limit so that you know that this is what you want to be? (…) You have to let others be happy, especially children, who feel comfortable,” he added.

Controversy and confession

According to MTV News, Cardi B identifies as bisexual and although she has not given an official statement, she once said that she has been involved with many girls.

The singer raised her voice when she was peppered with scandal when she collaborated with Rita Ora, for her single “Girls” in 2018.

“Listen to ‘GIRLS’ by Rita Ora, me, @BebeRexha and @charli_xcx. We never intended to cause harm or had any bad intentions with the song. I personally had experiences with other women, with many women! I thought the song was a good song and I remember my experience,” the tweet read.

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and I remember my experience. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Also, in the video clip for “Up” the star showed off a three-way kiss with two other girls and it is even seen how their tongues collide.