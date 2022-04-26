Camila Cabello uses the same mascara as Blake Lively, here’s which one

Camila Cabello And Blake Lively they share a beauty secret, which is mascara. Both the singer and the actress use L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise. Cabello called him her “favorite”, even before she became famous. “I’m a girl from the first hour of L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise,” she said. There is another star who loves this mascara: the singer Beyoncé. The American pop star’s make-up artist, Sir John, revealed to Refinery29 that he used a low-cost mascara on his client for the legendary Coachella performance in 2018. Camila Cabello’s beloved mascara in question features a formula enriched with castor oil. to strengthen the lashes. The brush has an extremely soft and rounded shape at the base, allowing you to capture all lashes, even the shortest.

Other mascaras worth trying.

Also Meghan Markle has her own mascara of fidicia: Diorshow Iconic High Definition Lash Curler. It’s unclear whether mascara, mentioned in a 2014 interview with Allure, still reigns in the former actress’s beauty case, but one thing is certain: she loved it deeply. The model Ashley Graham use instead Revlon So Fierce. “I love wearing a ton of mascara,” Graham said of her beauty routine. “There are days when I don’t wear mascara and think I look good and then days when I wear mascara and feel like a queen,” she specified.

There’s a mascara much loved by celebrities like Bélen Rodriguez which is among the most sold in Italy. Let’s talk about MyToyBoy from Diego della Palma, a beauty product that is worth having in your beauty case. An ultra-volumizing, lengthening mascara that promotes natural lash growth in just 30 days. Its size is one of the largest on the market. There are some rumors about its shape, which would also be strengthened by the name (My toy boy), or that it can also have a function as an object of female pleasure.



