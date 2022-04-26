Camila Cabello turns on the nets by wearing an animal print bikini

Singer Camila Hair is currently experiencing a great moment, after the release of his album “Familia”, where he connects deeply with his roots; let us remember that the artist was born in Havana, she is the daughter of a Cuban mother and a Mexican father, but she went to live in the United States when she was a child. The production has 12 songs in English and Spanish, where for the first time she dared to compose a couple of songs completely in our language: “Hasta lostoothes” and “Celia”.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

The artist celebrated another success of this new work by posting an image on Instagram where she wears a sensual animal print bikini and in the text he thanks for the reception that “Bam Bam” has had, a song he performs with the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, since it is ranked number 5 on the Billboard Global Excl. US (excluding the United States).

Another excellent piece of news that you recently announced on your social media is that she joins the Victoria’s Secret family as the face of Bombshell fragrances and as part of the lingerie brand’s first bilingual campaign, where she inspires women to accept who they are and celebrate this every day.

The animal print bikini triumphs in 2022 and Camila Cabello confirms it

The singer 25 years old confirms that the Animal Print remains in trend in beachwear, wearing a bikini with this print in their classic colors. Although there are several patterns such as the zebra pattern, which is also a trend this season, the leopard It is the one that has positioned itself as a timeless favorite. have a Swimwear in this print will ensure that you can wear it many times without fear of not being fashionable, because it is already a wardrobe staple.

In the post he shared with his more than 61 million followers, Camila Hair is inside a pool with a happy, fun and also very sensual pose, where it shows that he opted for a Swimwear two-piece that looks spectacular with your skin tone.

The top In the shape of a triangle, it is fastened to the neck with delicate straps, in the best style of a halter neckline, which favors almost all women because it allows good support and gives a beautiful shape to the bust. The Brazilian panty is tied with side ties and could be adjusted at the hips or closer to the waist. This design of bikini It is one of the most traditional and can suit almost all body types.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

The interpreter of “Havana” complemented her Swimwear with a navy blue and gray embroidered cap, and very chic sunglasses with brown lenses and gold details that combine perfectly with her jewelry. Something that cannot go unnoticed by the most fashionistas is the manicure of Camila in a dark tone, which confirms that colors such as black, brown and intense wine are not only autumnal, but this time they will reign throughout spring.

