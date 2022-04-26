Camila Cabello: The singer sends a message of acceptance in Victoria’s Secret campaign

In the month of February of this year, El Secreto de Victoria carried out a campaign with the Latina Sofía Jirau, the first woman with Down syndrome in modeling for the brand.

After this great step, the aim is to continue along this good path of beauty with the campaign for Bombshell, one of the brand’s most popular fragrances, which stars the singer Camila Hair.

The person in charge of achieving the photographic concept was the director and photographer Zoey Grossmanwho gained the most recognition for directing the 2015 trending short film “BB Dakota: The Escape.”

For Camila, of Cuban origin and resident of the United States, the objective of the campaign is to make women accept themselves as they are.

“To me, being a ‘Bombshell’ is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are every day. I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in celebrating the ‘Bombshell’ in every woman.”assured Cabello, for People magazine.

Camilla is also remembered for her relationship of more than two years with the model and singer Shawn Mendeza romance that came to an end in November 2021, taking his fans by surprise, as he was one of the most beloved couples in the world of music.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life…Those years we were dating, while I was writing this album and even now, my focus is, ‘How can I become a whole person?’ “, described the Cubana for Apple Music, after the break with Mendes, and it appears to capture it now with her participation in Victoria’s Secret.

