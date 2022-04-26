Camila Cabello stars in Victoria’s Secret bilingual campaign

Victoria’s Secret has taken it upon itself to change beauty standards and has managed to put a refreshing spin on the company. From the moment the brand decided to enlist women like Sofía Jirau, the model with Down syndrome; and Remi Bader, the plus size influencer of TikTok, many have celebrated the brand for the positive and inclusive changes.

Now Victoria’s Secret will celebrate Latin culture and its most popular perfume with a unique ambassador. The brand has just announced its new Bombshell campaign, highlighting the brand’s best-selling fragrance featuring singer-songwriter with Cuban roots, Camila Cabello. In the brand’s first bilingual campaign, captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, Cabello showcases her “Bombshell” energy in video and photos, a combination of her self-esteem and authentic spirit. With the representative singer, the campaign seeks to inspire women to accept themselves as they are.

“For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day. I am excited to join Victoria’s Secret in celebrating the Bombshell in every woman,” said Cabello. In the sultry campaign photos, the “Bam Bam” singer can be seen with almost no makeup, celebrating her natural beauty. This fragrance is so popular for its divine aroma, a timeless mix of freshly cut peonies, exotic fruits and a refreshing citrus touch.