Camila Cabello more daring than ever with an animal print mini bikini

Camila Hair is the protagonist of the first bilingual campaign of the lingerie company El Secreto de Victoriawhich over time has dedicated itself to changing the standards of beauty that have long tortured society.

From then on, the American company began to summon beautiful and successful women such as Sofía Jirau, a model with Down syndrome; the soccer player Megan Rapinoe, the Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and, now, the singer with Mexican and Cuban roots.

Camila Hair is the image of Bombshell perfume, Victoria’s Secret’s best-selling fragrance, being the clothing company’s first bilingual campaign. This occurs after the release of her third musical material, “Familia”, which seeks to rescue her Latin roots and convey the importance of her family in her life.

Hours before the launch of the campaign, Camila, 25, shared one of her most daring photos in which she looks out of the pool and wears an animal print bikini.

“BAM BAM ft Ed Sheeran is NUMBER 5 ON THE GLOBAL CHARTS! I am so grateful. When we wrote this song we were playing songs that I heard in my childhood, songs that made my family sing, dance and celebrate life. Celia Cruz- “Life is a carnival”- Marc Anthony- “Vivir mi vida”, “A lot of stars” – Polo mountain These songs in Spanish have important life messages about how life can break your heart, but that we can also dance and sing and move our bodies through it.

Camila Cabello is a real activist of the current body positivity. This told Harper’s Bazaar about her involvement with Victoria’s Secret.

“I think there was a natural synergy between my journey as an artist and as a person, and the journey Victoria’s Secret has taken to support women and their authentic selves. The fragrance itself, Bombshell, and the campaign we partnered to create are try to be confident in who you are and celebrate that person, that you are always worth seeing and enjoying all that life has to offer.”

“Self-love is what helps us all stay bold and confident, and this is a practice I always prioritize. I encourage everyone to celebrate their individuality and feel empowered by it so that it, in turn, becomes contagious.”