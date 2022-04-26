Camila Cabello and her message of acceptance in the new Victoria’s Secret campaign

In February of the current year, El Secreto de Victoria carried out a campaign with the Latina sofia jiraufirst woman with Down’s Syndrome to be a model for the brand. Today she seeks to continue breaking beauty canons with the campaign for Bombshell, one of Secret’s most popular fragrances, starring the singer-songwriter Camila Hair.

Responsible for achieving the photographic concept was the director and photographer Zoey Grossman, whose greatest recognition was obtained for directing the 2015 fashion short film, “BB Dakota: The Escape”.

For Camila, of Cuban origin and resident of the United States, the objective of the campaign is to make women accept themselves as they are.

“For me, being a ‘Bombshell’ is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are every day. I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in celebrating the ‘Bombshell’ in every woman,” said Cabello. Magazine People.



Instagram Camila Cabello.

Camilla is also remembered for her relationship of more than two years with the model and singer Shawn Mendez, romance that came to an end in November 2021, taking his fans by surprise, as he was one of the most beloved couples in the world of music.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life…Those years we were dating, while I was writing this album and even now, my focus is, ‘How can I become a whole person?’ ”, described the Cubana for Apple Music, after the breakup with Mendes, and it appears to capture it now with her participation in Victoria’s Secret.

