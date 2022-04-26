Cameron Diaz speaks out about misogyny in Hollywood!

Cameron Diaz discussed how misogyny in Hollywood affected her life and career.

Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2014 and recently reappeared in the media thanks to the Rule Breakers podcast, in which he reflected on how his career was affected by misogyny in Hollywood:

“Certainly I did not do as much as could be done today, this thanks to everyone’s awareness thanks to movements like #MeToo. In the 90’s there was still a strong misogyny. The exploitation of power fell on the whole industry.

a daily pressure

After the above, the actress Charlie’s Angels argued that it was difficult to navigate in the industry, due to the following:

“You had to make everyone feel cared for, but at the same time you had to avoid putting yourself in a position to become a victim, you had to learn to deal with it every day. I think now the situation is very different. But before it was normal to laugh to try to get out unharmed.

Despite this, the famous histrionics explained that she sought to play atypical roles for women, this by taking rough roles such as Fiona in Shrek Y natalie andn Charlie’s Angels.

The effects of the society of the spectacle

That said, the artist took advantage of the microphone to describe “childish” to fame, since it is only defined by an unrealistic vision of perfection:

“Fame makes people tired, it is about keeping someone pampered, and in a state similar to that we see a small child, where we want him to always stay cute, and we think that if you treat him well, this will come to pass.”

Why did you leave the industry?

Finally, Cameron Diaz argued that she “She is a victim of all the social objectifications and exploitations to which women are subjected. And I bought into that idea myself at some point.”

Regarding the latter, Cameron Diaz revealed in an interview with kevin hart (via NME) which was one of the reasons why he left Hollywood:

“When you do something for a long time and fulfill a people’s perspective, everything around you and individuality is given to other people. I love acting and I could do it forever, but when I looked around I felt like there were so many parts of my life that I couldn’t handle, because everything was massive.”

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?