Britney Spears shows off her shapely curves in Playa del Carmen | VIDEO

Several world-class celebrities trust in the safety of the destinations of the Mexican Caribbean to vacation or have days off.

Singer Britney Spears I travel to Carmen beach and spent a weekend accompanied by her partner Sam Asghariwho departed from Los Angeles and landed in the region with their pet.

Through her Instagram network, Britney spoke about the wonderful experience she had in the Mexican Caribbean where she praised the level of privacy she obtained within the resort that hosted her, which she thanked very much.

“It’s so revealing to be at a resort where there are no paparazzi…for the first time in my life…I actually get to be that girl who can act cocky and talk to others about how I’m getting married,” the celebrity wrote. .

In fact, stars like Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Hudson have also vacationed in Playa del Carmen, at the Mayakoba resort facilities.

celebrity destination

It is not the first time that a world-class character has come to this Caribbean point to enjoy their vacations.

In December, the pilot Charles Lecrerc is on vacation in Cancun. Through his social networks, the driver of the Ferrari team shared fragments of his visit to the Mexican Caribbean.

