Bought! Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer

After rejecting initial proposals from Elon Musk, Twitter’s board said Monday it will accept Musk’s $44 billion offer for the company, ending a weeks-long saga over whether the company would accept his unsolicited offer.

“Twitter’s Board undertook a thoughtful and comprehensive process to evaluate Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty and funding,” Twitter President Bret Taylor said in a statement. “The proposed transaction will generate a substantial cash premium and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter shareholders.”

Musk first proposed the $54.20-per-share transaction on April 14, setting off a frantic few weeks as the leaders of Twitter and Wall Street scrambled to find out whether or not Musk was serious. It turns out that it largely was: Musk detailed the financing of the offering last week, some $46 billion of capital and loans put together by Morgan Stanley.

Twitter at first moved to protect itself from Musk, adopting a poison pill defense intended to make any takeover attempt costly.

Read: Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ strategy to face offer from Elon Musk

But Twitter has reportedly been under increased pressure from big shareholders to further consider Musk’s offer. The company’s shares have languished in recent months, losing almost 60% of their value in the 12 months before Musk’s revelation in early April that he had made a large investment in Twitter stock.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital public square where issues vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement. “I also want Twitter to be better than ever by improving the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has enormous potential. I look forward to working with the company. and the user community to unlock it.”

Do you already follow us on Twitter? Follow us and receive the most outstanding information