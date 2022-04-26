Billie Eilish’s fall at Coachella, on video

The recent fall of Belén Esteban, live and with quite catastrophic consequences, is not the only one that occupies the trends of social networks today. To the fracture of the tibia and fibula that the television collaborator has suffered (and to whom we wish a speedy recovery) has joined the slip that Billie Eilish had on stage this very weekend.

The performance of the artist who has just made a cameo in ‘The Simpsons’ was one of the most anticipated during the second weekend of the Coachella festival, which closed its doors last Sunday with one of the editions that has received the most praise and criticism. received —the long walks that have to be taken to reach the enclosure are proof of this—. However, just before Billie Eilish started performing her song ‘Getting Older’, she tripped and fell to the ground.

Before you want to convert the video of the fall of Billie Eilish in meme, we are sorry to tell you that everything was dark, since it happened just before the start of the song. The only existing recording is completely in black, but you can perfectly appreciate the sound of her body against the ground, and then hear the singer herself say: ” I just ate my ****. Oh! Guys, I just fell right here. I’m fine, I stepped… It was dark! Oh! I tripped over the damn fire thing. Come on, let’s dance.”

At least he took it with humor, he laughed at the situation and continued with the show since he did not suffer any damage. He even broached the subject moments later, before Hayley Williams’ stellar appearance on stage, to tell how it all happened: ”Do you see this square? I was walking around here and suddenly my face hit the ground. I’m living one of the best moments of my life right now.”

This edition of Coachella has left us with more moments to remember, such as Karol G’s performance that annoyed Anuel or the incredible ‘lookazos’ that we have seen on social networks.

