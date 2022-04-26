Billie Eilish on Disney + in The Simpsons short: Lisa, meet Billie

Billie Eilish is the protagonist of The Simpsons short film “Lisa, Meet Billie” available for streaming on Disney +. Subscribe to Disney + starting at € 8.99.

After her triumph at the 2022 Academy Awards where she won the Oscar for Best Original Song with ‘No Time To Die’ from the 007 soundtrack, Billie Eilish appeared, along with the Simpsons family, in the short film entitled Lisa, this is Billie now available on Disney +.

Billie Eilish on Disney + in The Simpsons short

In Lisa Meet Billie, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget.

Lisa, this is Billie is the fourth in a series of de The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney + that pay homage to the different brands and most popular titles on the platform. Previous Star Wars and Marvel themed shorts, Maggie Simpson in “The awakening of the Force after the nap” And The Good, The Bart, and The Lokiare currently available on Disney +.

The most recent The Simpsons in Plusaversary debuted on November 12, 2021 on the occasion of the Disney + Day celebrations. This content and more can be found in the “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming platform which you can access with an active subscription.