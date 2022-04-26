Billie Eilish collaborates with Nike and launch shoes with ecological materials

The “Happier Than Ever” singer follows in the vein of her previous collaborations with Air Jordan, which feature environmentally friendly materials.

Billie Eilish’s latest collaboration with Nike has arrived. They are the new Air Force 1, which are completely vegan and made with ecological materials. These sneakers come along with a clothing collection that goes along the same lines as the Billie Eilish x Nike AF 1 Highs, where you can find a T-shirt, pants and a hooded top very much in the style of the North American artist.

LThe new Billie Eilish special edition of the Air Force 1 is made with 80% recycled materials. Additionally, the shoe features oversized hook-and-loop straps inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3. The shoe is finished with the artist’s name stamped on the sole and signature logo on the laces. The singer’s official products are now available through her website and also on the online platform of the sports brand Nike.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own. It was also important to me to mix environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.” This was what the American singer said through a statement on her social networks.

The 20-year-old singer recently headlined the Coachella festival, where it was one of the most anticipated shows of the comeback festival. Eilish’s next challenge will be on July 27 at the Hollywood Bowl, where she will take part in a tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra. After that, the North American artist will start her long-awaited world tour called Happier Than Ever.