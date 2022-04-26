After so many years, starting from scratch in Minecraft can be a harrowing processmainly due to the large number of players who have been playing for years and have a very high level of experience.

Therefore, if you want to learn the basics of Minecraft at your own pace and without having to deal with high-level players, you will probably be interested in the beginner servers.

thanks to these minecraft servers for beginnersyou will be able to start with a very balanced learning curve, supported at the same time by the community of players, which has also included a series of tutorials perfect for beginners in Minecraft.

What there are many minecraft servers in 2022 for beginners, and it can be a bit difficult to choose (especially if you’re just starting out), we’re going to highlight the ones we think are the best to get you started on the experience.

How to join a Minecraft server

Before fully entering the list, we remind you of the process you must follow to join a Minecraft server:

Follow the next steps:

Run Minecraft and select “Multiplayer”.

Press the button “Add server” located at the bottom right of the screen.

Enter the IP of the server.

Select the server you are looking for and hit the button “Join”.

Best Minecraft Servers for Beginners in 2022

Purple Prison

Purple Prison (purple jail) is one of the most popular minecraft servers among beginners. It has a great set of tutorials, guides and moderators that can help you if you are just starting to play.

And the best of all is that just for joining you will get a “welcome kit” made up of tools and diamond armorwhich will even things out against players who have been around longer.

You will be able to learn the basics in just one week to become a professional while you become familiar.

sky block

We have already told you about the servers SkyBlock. This is one of the best Minecraft servers for beginnersbecause it offers a very simple and fun game mode.

We are on a floating island and the objective is to defeat the rest of the players while we get resources, almost as if it were a battle royale. Everyone starts from scratch, so it’s a very balanced server. Watch out for heights!

noob-friendly

As the name suggests, this server is specifically for Minecraft noobs. In other words, here you will not be judged if you make mistakes or do not know how to play; it’s a safe space for anyone just starting Minecraft.

An important detail to keep in mind is that, compared to the rest of the servers, in noob-friendly the number of players is smaller. Far from being a bad thing, it is a very attractive differentiating element for those who are overwhelmed by the presence of many players.

mineplex

mineplex is a minecraft server focused on minigames, and given its simple and straightforward nature, these kinds of servers are suitable for players of all levels, including beginners. It used to be one of the most popular servers, so the player base is very large.

This server is geared specifically towards people having a good time, regardless of their skill level, so it’s particularly great for newbies on the beginner servers. In addition, it has survival proposals that will come in handy as a way of learning.

CubeCraft

CubeCraft is another Minecraft server for beginners focused on minigames, which in this particular case has many simultaneous players on a daily basis. That is you will always feel sheltered by the presence of other players.

Among the available mini-games we find things as interesting as EggWars, Lucky Islands, Tower Defense, MinerWare, Parkour… The list is very long, so it’s impossible to get bored. The best way to have fun while learning to play Minecraft.

SafeSurvival

If, despite everything, you feel that the game is too complicated for you, SafeSurvival Is the best option. In this server there is no penalty for dying, which means that if you fall you will not lose all your precious items. Perfect to familiarize yourself with the game!

Now, this also means that the survival aspects are much simpler than in ‘normal mode’, so if you ever decide to jump in, be prepared for some much stricter rules.

But don’t let that scare you, because despite this simplification, this server still retains all the magic of minecraft and is ideal for newbies.

MoxMC

This server imitates the urban style of a city, and has a lot of tutorials so you know how to get around in the villages that you can find in your adventures in Minecraft.

Besides, is a server to start in Minecraft in 2022 very popular among streamers and youtubers, so you can find many tutorials with tips and tricks to start playing. Everyone is welcome with open arms, so don’t be afraid to stop by and say hello.

top mine

IP: play.minesuperior.com

Although not as beginner-friendly as other servers on this list, top mine is one of the most popular among the Minecraft community. The good thing is that was created with the idea of ​​not being excessively complexso even the least well-versed gamers can enjoy what it has to offer.

And in that sense, Mine Superior has a lot to choose from, with up to 7 very different game modes (survival, factions, creative…). So if you feel capable or if you have already become familiar with the game on other servers, do not hesitate to give Mine Superior a try.

SimpleSurvival

IP: play.simplesurvival.gg

SimpleSurvival is a slightly more advanced level Minecraft server, as it includes aspects such as land claiming, an economy and exchange system, item shop and a unique generation function exclusive to this server.

Even so, has one of the healthiest and most involved communities when it comes to playingwhich means that once you have learned the basics of Minecraft, it is one of the best options for all those who want to enjoy the game without complications.

Creative Fun

Is about a beginner minecraft server to play in 2022 more focused on buildingwhich even allows us to create our own minigames, but where “roleplay” also has a place.

If yours is the creative side of Minecraft, above combat or survival, then this is without a doubt the best server to learn and create.

As you can see, this beginner server list for minecraft It is absolutely essential if you want to get started in the popular game. Have you tried any of our suggestions? What did you think? Do not hesitate to leave us a comment telling us about your experience in the game.

As you can see, this beginner server list for minecraft It is absolutely essential if you want to get started in the popular game. Have you tried any of our suggestions? What did you think? Do not hesitate to leave us a comment telling us about your experience in the game.