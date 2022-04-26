Bad Bunny joins the world of Spider-Man

bad bunny adds a new project to his career and joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next movie SonyPictures.

The study has confirmed to international media that Benito Martinezknown in the musical world as Bad Bunny, will be the protagonist of the production entitled ‘The dead’.

a latin villain

The Dead Man is a little-known character in the marvel universe. In the comic he appears as Juan Carlos Estada Sancheza man from Sonora, Mexico.

He is the son of Marcus Estrada, from whom he inherited a mask that gives him special powers like a extraordinary strength and endurance.

Marcus sacrifices his life to save his son from the dangerous fighter named The Golden. Now, Juan Carlos will have to prove that he deserves the powers of the mask and carry on his family’s legacy.

The character is a villain little known in the adventures of ‘Spider-Man’. Juan Carlos ends up facing the arachnid superhero in a wrestling match in which he intended to unmask Peter Parker.

From stage to screen

José Martínez rose to fame as an urban music performer who spread through SoundCloud.

The single I am the worst put him on the radar of the music industry and after several collaborations with Cardi B and Drake has been on the list several times Hot Latin Songs.

At 27 years old, Benito Antonio Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny, enjoys indisputable success as a global benchmark in the urban music.

The three studio albums he has released have earned him a Grammy and three Latin Grammysin addition to other international awards.

In addition to his music videos, Bad Bunny made his acting debut in the movie ‘Over a century’ (2018). He has also been invited to participate in the series ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and also had a cameo in the action movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

He recently shared a scene with the actor Brad Pitt, in the film ‘Bullet Train’. In the film, both star in a fight aboard a high-speed train in Japan.

With ‘El Muerto’, the Puerto Rican artist adds a new credit in the film industry. The premiere of the film is scheduled for January 2024.