Ariana Grande pays tribute to ‘Mean Girls’ with her latest look

Surely if you hear the phrase: “We wear pink on Wednesdays”, your mind automatically picks up one of the most famous fictions about teenagers that marked the 2000s. Bad Girls It not only served Lindsay Lohan to consecrate her career as an actress after the children’s films she had starred in to date: that film ended up becoming a phenomenon that, 18 years later, the new generations continue to worship. And it is that if there is something passionate about the fashionable girls of ‘Gen Z’, it is to rescue those trends that reigned during the change of the millennium. Three years ago Ariana Grande wanted bring back Regina George and her entourage in thank you, next, one of his most commented video clips, in which he paid homage to the film by representing some of its most iconic scenes and bringing back that aesthetic that seems to return to our wardrobes: low-rise pants, short basic T-shirts, strapless necklines, minibags…And, above all, pink, a lot of pink. You remember?

– Revealed the style references for the ‘Gen Z’ or Addison Rae’s look that confirms it

As well, Ariana Grande he not only winked at Bad Girls in 2018: she has just done it again with her latest look, the one that the singer has chosen to attend a Broadway musical, wicked, In New York. with some pants mom jeans wide and a sleeveless bodysuit in pink, the artist has left us an impressive look that undoubtedly reminds us of the aesthetics of the film. To complete her outfit, she opted for high-heeled sandals by Fendi, a satin bag by Alexander Wang and a pink quilted coat by Chanel, very similar to the piece. vintage that Rihanna chose to announce her pregnancy. And since she couldn’t be any other way, Ariana tied her hair up in her already iconic high ponytail with volume, to which she added the musical cap and a few colored hairpins.

– Everyone Is Copying Ariana Grande’s Bridal Makeup And Now It’s Your Turn

The singer’s followers have not hesitated to express their opinion through social networks, cataloging the singer as a “queen of style” and thanking her for “bringing back the 2000”. Although this It is not the only time that Ariana Grande has inspired her looks in fictions that marked the pop culture of that time. If you look at the video clip of thank you, next, Bad Girls is not the only film to which reference is made: it also recreates scenes from The dream of my life (2004), in which Jennifer Garner impressed us with all the clothes in Jenna Pink’s wardrobe, the character she played. And it was precisely in him that the singer was inspired when choosing one of the outfits with which she was seen in the American edition of The voicewhere he serves as a jury.

– Trends and fashion series: this is how ‘Elite’ and other fictions influence your clothes

Do you remember the asymmetrical dress with a slit cut out that the protagonist of the film wears in one of her most remembered scenes? The colored one with which she danced thriller with his best friend from childhood. At that time, the look crossed the screen to become part of the trends Y2K of the time. Y Ariana Grande wanted to pay tribute to the 2000 wearing an identical piece on television. It is not surprising that his fans follow each of his outfits in detail, because beyond the sweatshirts oversized By way of a dress and her high boots, the singer has proven to have a very varied wardrobe, in which many of her looks go hand in hand with references as iconic as the films that marked our adolescence. What will the singer be inspired by next time?