Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked movie

Why Wicked in two parts?

Jon M. Chu, director of In The Heights, announced that the Wicked movie will be split into two parts, instead of featuring a single movie as planned. “As we prepared for production over the past year, it became impossible to turn the ‘Wicked’ story into a single movie without doing real damage to it,” Chu wrote in a statement.

“As we tried to cut songs or cut characters, those decisions started to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years! We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just a ‘Wicked’ movie!” but two! With more space, we are able to tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told, while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.” in social networks.

When are the Wicked movies released?

Universal Pictures will release the first film of wicked on December 25, 2024. The second “Wicked” movie will be released exactly one year later, on January 25. December 2025. Both will be directed by Jon M. Chu.