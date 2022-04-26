Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Menu with Ralph Fiennes and there are images

The actress stars in this psychological thriller opposite Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, which hits theaters in November.

Following the success of Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay is already looking for his next hit. This time, McKay in producer mode, has set his sights on the culinary world with The Menu, a new dark comedy that promises the best dish for fans of the genre.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to enjoy a lavish tasting menu prepared by a celebrity chef, played by Ralph Fiennes. However, your appetites will be satisfied with some unusual and surprising ingredients.

This is all that is known about the plot of this comedy, which has psychological thriller elements in its story, which promises unexpected twists and turns in its resolution. Even similar to what was recently seen from the hand of Fresh, the film starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones (available on Star Plus).

Anya Taylor-Joy with Ralph Fiennes in The Menu

In addition to the magnificent trio starring in The Menu, the cast is completed by the presence of Janet McTeer, Hong Chau, Paul Adelstein, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Aimee Carrero, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo.

The film is directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) from a screenplay by Will Tracy (Succession, John Oliver) and Seth Reiss (Seth Meyers). The Menu is scheduled for its theatrical release in November.

As for Taylor-Joy, the actress of the moment is about to release The Northman, directed by Robert Eggers. She is also scheduled to release David O. Russell’s Canterbury Glass this year, and will soon go into production to shoot Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

For his part, Hoult is shooting Renfield, a new version of Dracula alongside Nicolas Cage. Meanwhile, McKay is producing a new miniseries starring Amy Adams called Kings of America, and is working on his next film called Bad Blood, which will star Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes, the businesswoman and former head of Theranos.