Anne Hathaway and the best formal outfits for every day

Since Anne Hathaway starred in “The Devil Wears Fashion” we learned that his outfits from office They would be an inspiration forever. Let’s look at some of the infallible, classic and trending outfits to go to the office with style.

Working looks: Anne Hathaway, on and off the set

Actress Anne Hathaway, winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe among other awards, is a fashionista by nature. She loves fashion and has her own stamp in terms of outfits, super defined, between elegance and a stripped-back, classic and simple but stylish imprint.

Both inside the recording set as the protagonist of films such as “The Devil wears fashion” or “El intern”, where he wore various office outfits, as in real life, Anne Hathaway It is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for this type of looks. Let’s see.

Wardrobe background to go to the office

Anne Hathaway Not only does she dress well on film sets, she often walks the streets of New York dressed in the most stylish and elegant clothes.

His favourites, without a doubt, are the timeless garments. Those classics that never go out of style with the help of trends that make designers give them a different touch and continue to include them in their lines. We are talking about boyfriend shirts, straight or wide leg jeans, cropped jeans, among others.

Ideal for creating a distinguished and stylish wardrobe, these are some of the sets of Hathaway that never cease to inspire us to go to the office.

monochrome

Total black: infallible. Source. fashion

This style is an ally of those days when we do not know what to wear. It never fails. It will be enough to choose the fashionable cuts such as straight black pants, a black blouse with transparencies and leather ankle boots with some curves that give the outfit a feminine touch.

Formal, flattering, it always stylizes to dress in a single color. Much more, if it is a dark tone. Don’t miss out on the elegance of the monochrome look in contrast to a coat, in the case of black, in white and in the case of light colors, chalk, ecru or white! Adding a black leather jacket or a layer of cloth will make your outfit a hit!

Blazer and simplicity

Casual and distinguished. Source. fashion

Casual, elegant, feminine. This is how this set relaxes with the jean as the bottom part and raises the level with the navy blue blazer in contrast to a white cotton shirt or a pale blouse.

Perfect to wear with boots, stilettos in the same tone as the blazer or pastel blue lambskins that are worn so much, it is an ideal outfit to wear to the office, don’t you think?

Boyfriend with feminine touches

Anne Hathaway’s Boyfriend style. Source. teva

The flat loafers of Anne Hathaway they are a classic for taller girls like her. Comfortable, flattering and perfect for the office, they give a boyfriend touch that is balanced with tighter garments that highlight the feminine silhouette: a knitted sweater to the body, a skinny jean and a shoulder bag in sole color combined with a large bag to carry the computer .

The special touch is the loose hair and smoky pink makeup for the eyes. Impeccable!

Polka dots and fringes

The touch of the fringes on the sandals give personality to a classic outfit. Source. teva

Polka dot silk blouse, loose and straight trousers with a high waist and the detail of the fringes on the sandals make this outfit in a marine tone a show worthy of admiration.

What would they say in the office if you walked in wearing one of these outfits from Anne Hathaway? Pure inspiration!