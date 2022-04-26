Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh were identical at the same age and these photos prove it

Photo credit: Getty Images

At 15 years old, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She has become one of the most interesting girls in Hollywood. First to come from whom she comes she, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and later by a commented gender expression that, at this point, belongs only to the privacy of it. Born in Namibia in 2006, she is the first biological daughter of the actors who, in an unfortunate turn of events, divorced in 2016, a separation that continues to queue up in court today. And if something is more than evident, it is the incredible similarity that the still minor bears with her two parents, from whom she has inherited a countenance that seems to be photocopied.

They were some recent images of Angelina, taken in 1990, when she was 15 years old, which have shown the tremendous resemblance that we are now mentioning. Snapshots of what she is classified as an “effervescent adolescence” full of trauma and family problems that, at least in this last sense, are far from the experiences of her daughter. You only have to analyze her striking features to realize that they were nailed at the same age: from the sky blue eyes to the voluptuous lips, passing through the oval shape of the face. We can almost confuse them at first glance.

What career path will Shiloh choose?

And if in these photographs of Angelina we already know that she worked as a model —later she chose to be an actress and even thought of opening a funeral home—, what we are still not clear about and we will have to wait patiently for her to resolve is Shiloh’s career path. In fact, beyond her professional future, we know little or almost nothing about her. What little information we have was given about her by her parents during various interviews of her childhood, while the last photos of her are from various red carpets where she accompanies her mother—whom she even caught on! borrow a dress!

One of the latest pieces of information we have about Shiloh is precisely a video in which she appears dancing in an agile way and surrounded by professionals. Will dancing be the discipline she chooses in the future? Be that as it may, we are very clear that both her father Brad and her mother Angelina will support her until the end as they have done to date.