Andrew Cuomo spotted with ‘mystery blonde woman’ at McKittrick Hotel

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo was seen out and about with a “mysterious blonde woman” and a group of friends until 1 a.m. Saturday, spies told Page Six exclusively.

Sources say Cuomo was seen at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea having dinner and attending the venue’s Speakeasy Magick show on Friday night before heading to the hotspot’s Gallow Green rooftop area.

“Cuomo was out with a group of friends and seemed very comfortable in a pair of jeans and a navy blue blazer. She was accompanied by a mysterious green-eyed blonde in her 40s, wearing a black dress. She stayed until 1 in the morning, ”reveals a spy.

The source shares that Cuomo “took a lot of photos with other people in the restaurant and was joking around with guests in high spirits.”

A second night spy tells us the scene: “After the [magic] The show was over, he walked around introducing himself to everyone and shaking hands as if he were going to run for office. …If babies were allowed, he would have kissed them too. He went up to the roof, where he stayed until 1 a.m.”

VIP guests at the trendy McKittrick Hotel and its various shows include Justin Timberlake, Margot Robbie, Jaden Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu.

Cuomo, 64, was previously in a 14-year relationship with Food Network star Sandra Lee. The couple separated in 2019.

The former governor has been increasingly visible in the city as he reportedly plans a possible political comeback.

Sources told The Post that Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August 2021 under threat of impeachment following a series of sexual harassment allegations, is seriously considering running for his old job, possibly as an independent.

Sources have said that Cuomo could be planning a political comeback as an independent candidate. GC Images

He has strongly denied the accusations against him, telling a crowd at a Brooklyn church last month that “political sharks” got him out of office and blaming “cancel culture.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams at Daniel Boulud’s Le Pavillon restaurant after he was seen meeting with powerful figures at the Fresco By Scotto political haven.

He previously met with Adams for about two hours in February at Midtown hotspot Osteria La Baia. But Adams, 61, has kept quiet about a possible Cuomo return.

The Post reported this month that Cuomo will not be on the Democratic gubernatorial primary ticket, with a source saying the former governor “certainly won’t be petitioning for the Democratic Party primary.” He is still eligible to run as an independent in the November general election.

A recent poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul in a potentially close race with GOP front-runner Lee Zeldin 4 percentage points ahead, with 34 percent of voters still undecided.

