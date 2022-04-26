An important day in history for the arts and war events

By Fernando Del Corro

April 26 is a date of great importance in world history, including Argentina, with the birth of great figures of literature and art such as William Shakespeare and Roberto Arlt and Ferdinand Víctor Eugéne Delacroix, this painter and lithographer; with important conflictive processes such as the occupation of Virginia by John Smith, the war between Russia and Turkey; and the nuclear explosions at Chernobyl.

Among the Argentines, the aforementioned Roberto Emilio Godofredo Arlt stands out, born in 1900 in what is now the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and died on July 26, 1942 in the same CABA. Married to Carmen Antinucci, he had Mirta, Roberto and Mirta Electra Arlt as children. Among his works stand out the books “The Rabid Toy”, “The Seven Madmen” and “Aguafuertes Porteñas” and the films “The Flamethrowers”, and his films “The Seven Madmen”, “Saverio the Cruel” and “Terrible Night” .

That writer and journalist was one of the most relevant figures in River Plate literature. He was an autodidact inspired by the readings of the German philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche; of the Russian revolutionary writer and politician Maksim Gorki, and of the also writer and philosopher of Tsarist times Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky. During the 1920s he was an introducer of the modern novel and a key man in the Boedo Group, but this was only recognized during the 1950s.

As for the remarkable William Shakespeare, considered by many to be the greatest writer in the world, he was born in Strafford upon Avon, England, in 1564. And he died there on April 23, 1616, just days after his 52nd birthday. . Married to Anne Hathaway, he had Hamnet Shakespeare, Susanna Hall and Judith Quiney as children, standing out among his legacies Hamlet, Macbeth, King Lear and Romeo and Juliet and among his sonnets Sonnets of Shakespeare, Sonnet 18, Sonnet 116 and Sonnet 130. From His works spawned movies like “Romeo and Juliet” and “Ten Things I Hate About You.”

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica “Shakespeare is generally recognized as the greatest writer of all time, a unique figure in the history of literature. The fame of other poets, such as Homer and Dante Alighieri, or of novelists such as Leo Tolstoy or Charles Dickens, has transcended national barriers, but none of them has reached the reputation of Shakespeare, whose works are now read and performed more frequently and in more countries than ever before. The prophecy of one of his great contemporaries, Ben Jonson, has thus been fulfilled: Shakespeare belongs not to a single age but to eternity.”

As for Eugéne Delacroix, his birth occurred in 1798, within the framework of the French Revolution, in Saint Maurice, conceived by Charles Francois Delacroix and Victoria Oeben during the Renaissance period. Her death occurred in Paris on August 13, 1863, at the age of 65. He was well known for his painting and lithography and eventually appeared in the “Portrait of Frederic Chopin and George Sand” series. His father was foreign minister of the Directory but he, the fourth son of the family, was more influenced by his mother who was part of a family of painters and cabinetmakers.

His work was closely linked to the impact caused by the medieval ruins and the Gothic palace when he visited Rouen. By then, from 1805, he was already residing in Paris and then, from 1813, he moved to a cousin’s house in Valmont. From 1814, when his mother died, he was raised by his older sister Henriette. In 1816 he entered the workshop of Pierre Narcise Guérin where he was taught by Theodore Géricault and Baron de Gros. He continually visited the Louvre and admired painters such as Pedro Pablo Rubens, Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez, Rembrandt Harmenszoom van Rijn, and Paolo “Veronese” Cagliari. His first sale was “La Virgen de las Mieses” in 1819. He frequented musicians, poets, painters and writers such as Alexandre Dumas, George Sand, Frédéric Chopin and Nicolo Paganini, among others. From 1822 he exhibited his great works such as “Dante’s Barque”, “The Massacre of Chios” and “The Death of Sardanapalus”, which gave rise to many differences.

And moving on to the tragic and/or violent events, it is worth remembering the most recent of those mentioned in today’s Ukraine, the atomic explosions occurred in Chernobyl, the base recently occupied by the Russian army in the framework of the war between the two countries. The accident occurred in 1986, 36 years ago, when Ukraine was still part of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, at the nuclear power plant called “Vladimir Ilich Lenin”. It was the largest nuclear incident in history to date, including the atomic bombs dropped on Japan by the United States of America at the end of World War II, with serious environmental consequences.

The accident was the consequence of a safety test on the electrical system, the fourth since 1982. Its causes could not be established over time. The events were triggered by the overheating of a reactor and the effects were felt over 162,000 square kilometers that included parts of Europe and North America. Over two weeks there were 31 deaths and 116,000 people had to be evacuated. Radioactivity affected some thirty countries and in Chernobyl 134 firefighters were affected, of whom twenty-eight died and the effects lasted for a decade.

The war between Russia and Turkey began in 1877 and was declared by the then Empire of the Tsars with the purpose of incorporating Slavic and Balkan areas that had been occupied by the Ottomans four centuries ago. It lasted until 1878, some four decades before the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. Already in 1875, Bosnians and Herzegovinians rose up against the Turkish king Abdul Hamid II. Later, Montenegro and Serbia also revolted, as a result of which there was an agreement between Russia and the Austro-Hungarian Empire in July 1876, promoted by the tsarist chancellor, Prince Gorchakóv, to divide up the Balkans, which gave rise to the declaration of war by the Russians and the concretion of the treaty.

The Serbs were defeated but in Europe the Ottoman repressive savagery caused outrage at the same time that they joined the Buigaria independence movement that enjoyed the sympathy of all of Europe. Thus, on April 26, 1877, when war was declared by Russia, 200,000 soldiers fought for that country and 160,000 Ottomans. Beyond this difference, the military capacity of the Russians was far superior and thus, as soon as the conflict began, all the Turkish vessels on the Danube were destroyed, which facilitated their operations. The Serbs rose again and advanced on Ottoman territory. The Russians conquered Bulgaria and soldiers from this country, Romania and forces sent by Finland made the Ottoman surrender at the beginning of 1878. On July 13, 1878, the final agreement was reached that made Serbia, Romania and Montenegro declared independent countries while the Austro-Hungarian Empire kept Bosnia-Herzegovina and Novi Pazar, while the then United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland did with Cyprus and Russia with Bessarabia.

Finally, it is worth remembering the English explorer John Smith who on April 26, 1607 arrived at the shores of Virginia, the current US state, as part of the British conquests. He was born in January 1580 in Willoughby, Kingdom of England, died at the age of 51 on June 21, 1631 in London and is buried in Saint Sepulchre without Newgate, in Holborn. After his brief stint in education between 1582 and 1595 he threw himself into his activities as autobiographer, writer, explorer and soldier. With the military rank of knight he was Governor of Virginia between 1608 and 1609. He had previously settled in Jamestown in today’s United States of America and is remembered for his relations with the native Pocahontas.

His military career began at the age of sixteen, after the death of his father. He was a mercenary for the French King Henry IV against Spain. He later fought against the Ottoman Empire, on which occasion he was taken prisoner but managed to flee. As a Habsburg soldier in Hungary he was promoted to captain. He was between 1600 and 1601 under the orders of Mihai Viteazul and after his death he served Radu Serban in Wallachia where in 1602 he was wounded, captured and sold as a slave by Ieremia Movila. He was given to a soldier’s girlfriend who fell in love with him and helped him escape. He traveled through Europe and Africa until returning to England in 1604, and in 1606 he joined plans to colonize Virginia as part of the Virginia Company of London sponsored by King James I. The 104-man expedition set out on December 20, 1606 on three small boats. Smith had problems during the voyage with Captain Christopher Newport, but a debate among the crew upon arrival at today’s Cape Henry forced Newport to respect him and thus became leader of the new Jamestown named in honor of the monarch.