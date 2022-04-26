An asteroid the size of a bus is passing very close to Earth and you can see it live – Teach Me About Science

Dear netizens, here is an exciting news for those who like to see space rocks: right now an asteroid the size of a bus is passing very close but safely to us and you can see it live. According to NASA, the small asteroid called 2022 HB1 will approach up to 201,000 km, much closer than the Moon is.

Weather permitting, the broadcast begins at 2:30 pm EDT today (April 26) on the Virtual Telescope Project. You can view it directly in the window shown below or by visiting the Virtual Telescope Project website. As always, we’re joining the show and will be providing a countdown and event updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

It is worth mentioning that this event does not represent any danger to us, fortunately, it is not even so big as to be considered potentially dangerous. The asteroid is about 12 meters, something like a large bus. It will pass at 201,000 kilometers, which indicates that it is within the orbit of the Moon.

2022 HB1 was recently discovered and revealed just 2 days ago by the Mount Lemmon Survey, a part of the Catalina Sky Survey via a bulletin from the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center.

Officials from the Virtual Telescope Project said that on April 26, 2022, the near-Earth asteroid 2022 HB1 will have a very close but certain encounter with Earth, coming within 200,000 km of its center. The team yesterday captured an impressive image while it was still approaching. At the time of imaging, asteroid 2022 HB1 was about 1.3 million km from the telescope and was rapidly approaching.

In teach me about science we already mentioned that our planet receives a large number of minor impacts from particles coming from space on a daily basis, only these are tiny and at most we can distinguish them when they burn in the atmosphere. Of course, that does not mean that we are exempt from major collisions, in fact, scientists are alert to these possible scenarios and asteroids that could pose a threat are constantly monitored.

According to CNEOS, with an average interval of around 10,000 years, rocky or iron asteroids larger than 100 meters would be expected to reach the Earth’s surface and cause local disasters or produce tidal waves that can flood low-lying coastal areas. While every several hundred thousand years, an asteroid larger than a kilometer could cause global disasters.

Currently we do not have much to worry about a global catastrophe caused by an asteroid impact, on the contrary, we can enjoy the views of the close pass of one. As is the case with asteroid 2022 HB1, it does not represent any danger to our planet, although we can indulge ourselves in seeing it pass by and it will most likely be our only chance to capture it.

Remember to keep an eye on our astronomy section and social networks so you don’t miss any astronomical event. Clear skies!