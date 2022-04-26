Amber Heard: The actress is booed upon leaving the trial against Johnny Depp

A video circulating on social networks in which the moment in which Amber Heard leaves was captured of the trial that takes place between Johnny Depp and her.

In the video they show the actress getting into a black van, while some people boo him, while holding banners expressing their support for Depp; later, they celebrate having faced the actress, and They await the departure of the actor, who is given flowers and shows of support.

The Depp-Heard Trial

This Tuesday marks the tenth day of the trial of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard for defamationin which the actor asks for 50 million dollars in compensation for the labor problems caused by the fact that the actress accused her of violating her.

Nevertheless, the actress has not been able to prove that she was a physical victim of Deep, On the contrary, photos were presented in which the actor was injured by Heard.

Likewise, a conversation was presented in which Elon Musk himself offers to “organize security 24 hours a day, seven days a week for you”, it should be remembered that There were rumors that the actress was unfaithful to Depp with the founder of Tesla.

