Amber Heard shares behind-the-scenes photo of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: She’s ready for filming

Amber Heard joins the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and shares a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate.

Despite the fact that the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been underway for weeks, not all the team had joined.

The sequel to the hit 2018 film is set to release in December 2022so they still have quite a few months of filming and post-production.

The latest addition to the shoot is Amber Heardthe actress who plays Mere in the DC Extended Universe since his appearance in Justice League.

His presence really stood out in Aquaman, when his starring role really expanded his character alongside that of Jason Momoa.

Beyond the controversy derived from the legal dispute that the actress maintains with her ex-husband, Johnny DeppHeard is now ready to film the sequel to Aquaman.

In an Instagram post, Amber Heard has shared a photo in which she already shows off her intense red hair to bring Mera to life.

The actress uses the play on words “Red-dy” to accompany the photo, indicating that she is ready to film her scenes.

At first glance, Aquaman seemed like a risky project for DC. For years there was a desire to tackle this project, but since it was mostly under water, it was considered unprofitable.

The vision of Arthur Curry of the comics, moreover, it was not what many filmmakers were looking for, until Jason Momoa arrived to change the landscape.

Amassing more than $1.1 billion at the box office, Aquaman closed many mouths that thought it would be a flop, and naturally Warner was quick to greenlight a sequel.

Accompanying Jason Momoa and Amber Heard we will have Yahya Abdul-Mateen II What Black Manthathe villain of the film.

james wan resumes leadership Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hoping to repeat the success of the first installment. Will they get it?