Amber Heard mercilessly ‘attacked’ by Ireland Baldwin: ‘She’s manipulative and cold’

AAmber Heard has not caused sympathy among some celebrities. The popular actress of Aquaman has received negative comments as a result of the celebration of the litigation that she maintains against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

This time it was Ireland Baldwinmodel and daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwinwho criticized Heard through a controversial post on his Instagram account.

Through a post on storyyes, Baldwin called the interpreter a “terrible person” and sent a message of support to Johnny Deppalleging that men can also be victims of abuse.

“The point is that I know women who are exactly like that,” he wrote, accompanied by an image where the actor listens to an audio of his ex-wife trying to “hit” him.

“They are manipulative and cold and they use their own femininity to make themselves the victims and turn the world against men because we live in a society where it’s cool to say that men are the worst,” he said.

He also had time to empathize with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, whom he hopes to see again starring in another film of the well-known saga: “I hope that Johnny recovers his reputation and his life.”

The trial continues to attract worldwide attention not only from the media, but also from followers and onlookers who are aware of the developments in the litigation. Depp sued Heard for libel following an article published in the Washington Post in 2018.