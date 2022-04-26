All the languages ​​spoken by Elsa Pataky

Happily settled with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, and their three children, India Rose and twins Sasha and Tristan, Elsa Pataky she looks more beautiful than ever. The 45-year-old from Madrid already has a long journey behind her full of anecdotes and curiosities that many of her admirers do not know or do not remember, just like how many Languages speech. It will surprise you!

Elsa Pataky has Romanian origins

Elsa Lafuente Medium is his real name. The model, actress and producer Elsa Pataky She rose to fame due to her character as Raquel Alonso in the Spanish television series “When leaving class”. When she made that great leap, it was already known that she had chosen her artistic surname -which sounded very attractive- in honor of her maternal grandmother, rose patakyas well as his Romanian family of Hungarian descent.

his grandfather was Mircea Medianu, was an actor and was the one who helped Elsa in her youth to discover her love of acting. Although she was very clear about her vocation as an actress, she did not want to neglect her education and she combined all of it while she was studying Journalism at the CEU San Pablo University in Madrid. A career that she, much to her regret, could not finish due to the impossibility of coordinating the schedules of the faculty with her dramatic art classes and because it coincided precisely with the arrival of her first important roles on television.

What languages ​​does Elsa Pataky speak?

Little do they know, but due to his ancestry, the Romaniannext to Castilian They are their mother tongues. Elsa Pataky, also speaks English French and Italian. handle all the Languages to perfection due to his work in the United States, France and Italy. “Snakes on a Plane”, “Iznogoud” and “Manuale d’amore 2”, are some of his films.

One more curiosity of his sentimental life

Although her current husband is Chris Hemsworth, before he had other sentimental relationships with well-known faces. One of them was the international star Adrien Brody, with whom she was for more than three years.

They met during the filming of “Manolete” in the actor’s room. Their romance came to light in the summer of 2006 and since then they made headlines and without problems, they walked their love around the world. Their relationship seemed very solid. Brody even managed to give him a castle in the state of New York.

It turned out that the life of Elsa Pataky It’s very interesting. In which of all her works do you remember her?