all about hostile creatures, behavior, status ailments, and more

Minecraft It perfectly knows how to transmit a feeling of false security to the most novice users. Its friendly aesthetics and relaxing music is the prelude to a hell populated by creatures willing to make your life miserable.

Following the teachings of Sun Tzu in The Art of WarYou must know your opponents. Precisely for this reason, I will tell you everything you need to know about the hostile creatures of Minecraft so that (at least) you are not caught by surprise.

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

Minecraft Hostile Creatures

Unlike passive and neutral creatures (which have their own guide in Extra Life), these creatures are dangerous and aggressive. They do not need to be provoked or attacked, just enter their Action ratio for them to pounce on you. Its range starts at a distance of 16 blocksas long as something doesn’t obstruct your view.





The range of 16 blocks does not apply to all of these creatures. The ghosts they have a radius of around 100 blocks, for example. Others like the famous creeper They are not satisfied with chasing you, they also explode destroying everything in a considerable radius. If you get cornered at home and you are a novice player, say goodbye to your life and all your possessions.

If all this seems little to you, some cause altered states. The desert zombie causes Hunger for 5 seconds on normal difficulty and 14 on hard. the arrows of glacial skeleton cause slowdown… and on top of that they have an aim worthy of Legolas (The Lord of the rings). The wither skeleton causes decomposition.

And you’ll think, at least that’s the worst of the worst. Well no! The bosses remain, creatures with a much higher range and a health bar that makes some Dark Souls bosses laugh.

minecraft bosses

Boss creatures or monsters are entities especially hostile, dangerous Y harsh like no other creature in Minecraft. Are the end dragon and the Witherwith the dragon being the most famous due to its appearance on streams from well-known content creators.





They are not randomly generated, so you must find their location and face them deliberately. They have a name, their own health bar and rare rewards.

Other categories…

There are other categories.

Announced : Warden, Frog, Tadpole, Firefly and Allay.

: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, Firefly and Allay. not used : Agent, Villager (Old), Zombie Villager (Old), Zombie Horse, Killer Rabbit, Elder Guardian Ghost, Giant, Illusionist and NPC.

: Agent, Villager (Old), Zombie Villager (Old), Zombie Horse, Killer Rabbit, Elder Guardian Ghost, Giant, Illusionist and NPC. Eliminated : Beast Boy, Human, Frog, Steve, Black Steve and Pig Man.

: Beast Boy, Human, Frog, Steve, Black Steve and Pig Man. Joke: Prank Horse, Nerd Creeper, Smiling Creeper, Diamond Chicken, Love Golem, Redstone Bug, Prank Pony, and Pink Wither.

